Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

NYSE:QTWO traded up $5.19 on Thursday, hitting $56.92. The company had a trading volume of 371,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.83. Q2 has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $57.40.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.31 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 6.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $33,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 420,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,512,488.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $33,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 420,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,512,488.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 5,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $267,134.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,500.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,639 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,784 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Q2 by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,368,000 after buying an additional 487,111 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Q2 by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,078,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,386,000 after buying an additional 398,871 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,218,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,627,000 after buying an additional 15,510 shares during the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Q2 by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,070,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,799,000 after purchasing an additional 362,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,616,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,186,000 after purchasing an additional 391,539 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

