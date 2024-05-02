Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Amazon.com, Inc. Boosted by Telsey Advisory Group (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amazon.com in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the e-commerce giant will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.97. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amazon.com’s current full-year earnings is $4.08 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.18.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $179.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.78. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $101.15 and a 12-month high of $189.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 7.9% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.0% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 22,054 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 81.9% in the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 54,534 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after buying an additional 24,549 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,767 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 40,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $335,115,802.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 938,251,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,491,020,557.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $335,115,802.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 938,251,817 shares in the company, valued at $156,491,020,557.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,811,286. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

