Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Issued By Roth Capital

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Clearfield in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Clearfield’s current full-year earnings is ($1.03) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Clearfield’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. Clearfield had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $34.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 60.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $30.94 on Thursday. Clearfield has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $50.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.76 and its 200-day moving average is $28.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clearfield by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,267,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 830,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,784,000 after acquiring an additional 456,879 shares during the last quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,025,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 1,247.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 210,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,128,000 after buying an additional 195,082 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield during the fourth quarter valued at $5,148,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.62 per share, for a total transaction of $59,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,259,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,315,157.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

