Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $136.00 to $128.00. The stock had previously closed at $111.89, but opened at $101.93. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Qorvo shares last traded at $98.49, with a volume of 1,187,827 shares traded.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.78.

In related news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,306,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,306,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $40,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,381 shares of company stock valued at $745,434. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 242,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,184,000 after purchasing an additional 17,370 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 12,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of -45.20, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.64.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $941.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

