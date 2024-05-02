Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.15-8.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.5-23.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.51 billion.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $251.31 on Thursday. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $153.74 and a 1-year high of $265.82. The stock has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.59.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

A number of research firms have commented on PWR. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $247.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Quanta Services

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In related news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,502.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,502.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,215. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.