QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.60.

Several research analysts have commented on QDEL shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $130.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

In other news, CFO Joseph M. Busky bought 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.35 per share, with a total value of $99,652.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,150 shares in the company, valued at $99,652.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 1,871.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

Shares of QuidelOrtho stock opened at $39.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. QuidelOrtho has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $95.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.00 and a beta of 0.11.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.84). QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $742.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

