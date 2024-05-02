RB Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

RB Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 38.5% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% during the third quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 78,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.3% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 29,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $44.28 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $69.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMY. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BMY

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.