RB Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,320 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 753.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:IBM opened at $165.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $1.67 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.20%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.