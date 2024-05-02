RB Capital Management LLC Sells 103 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

RB Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $321.67 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $241.41 and a 1-year high of $340.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $331.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

