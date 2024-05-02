Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $194.10 and last traded at $194.10, with a volume of 168313 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $193.41.

The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 37.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on RSG. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Services

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Republic Services by 3,014.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Trading Down 3.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.67.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

