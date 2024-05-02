Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Sets New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $194.10 and last traded at $194.10, with a volume of 168313 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $193.41.

The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.75%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

RSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSG. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 172.4% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 7,045 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter worth approximately $333,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Republic Services by 3.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Republic Services by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.94 and its 200 day moving average is $171.57. The stock has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

