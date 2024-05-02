Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Intact Financial Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a report released on Monday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.26 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $14.47 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.69 EPS.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IFC. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$221.00 to C$247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$229.00 to C$236.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$240.11.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

IFC opened at C$228.87 on Thursday. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of C$188.22 and a 12-month high of C$237.25. The company has a market cap of C$40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$223.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$212.30.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.44 by C$0.03. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of C$6.53 billion for the quarter.

Intact Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intact Financial

In related news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$226.23, for a total transaction of C$1,583,589.00. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Intact Financial

(Get Free Report)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.