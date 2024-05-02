Research Analysts Offer Predictions for 908 Devices Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of 908 Devices in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair analyst M. Larew expects that the company will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for 908 Devices’ current full-year earnings is ($1.27) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for 908 Devices’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 20.47% and a negative net margin of 68.57%. The company had revenue of $9.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. 908 Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MASS opened at $5.68 on Thursday. 908 Devices has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $12.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average is $7.08.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in 908 Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,740,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in 908 Devices by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,346,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,769,000 after buying an additional 333,119 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP raised its position in 908 Devices by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 1,284,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,417,000 after buying an additional 304,484 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in 908 Devices by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,038,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,874,000 after buying an additional 195,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in 908 Devices by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 629,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 18,492 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

