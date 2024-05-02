Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Gentherm Incorporated’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:THRM)

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Gentherm in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Gentherm’s current full-year earnings is $2.80 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gentherm’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Gentherm from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Gentherm from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $51.92 on Thursday. Gentherm has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $66.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.49.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Gentherm had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $827,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,317 shares in the company, valued at $8,127,478.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentherm

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Gentherm by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,651,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $191,214,000 after buying an additional 16,513 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Gentherm by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,887,857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,848,000 after purchasing an additional 183,170 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Gentherm by 10.8% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,173,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,678,000 after purchasing an additional 114,445 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Gentherm by 5.7% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 584,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,720,000 after purchasing an additional 31,663 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 512,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,830,000 after purchasing an additional 47,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

