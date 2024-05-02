Research Analysts Set Expectations for Huron Consulting Group Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) – William Blair lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Huron Consulting Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.54. The consensus estimate for Huron Consulting Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.64 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Down 6.6 %

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $87.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.59. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $70.66 and a 1 year high of $113.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.87 and its 200-day moving average is $100.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $355.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.80 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

Insider Activity

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total transaction of $417,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,921.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $28,914.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,456,939.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total transaction of $417,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,921.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,080 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,636. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Huron Consulting Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3,273.3% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

