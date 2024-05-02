Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.78 on July 5th

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.784 per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.
Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 3.5 %
Restaurant Brands International stock opened at C$100.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.98. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of C$84.73 and a 1-year high of C$112.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$104.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$100.98.
Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.44 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 38.19% and a net margin of 16.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 6.3812224 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.
