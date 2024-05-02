Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.78 on July 5th

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.784 per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 3.5 %

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at C$100.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.98. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of C$84.73 and a 1-year high of C$112.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$104.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$100.98.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.44 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 38.19% and a net margin of 16.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 6.3812224 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jill Granat sold 80,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.20, for a total transaction of C$6,121,298.40. In related news, Senior Officer Jill Granat sold 80,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.20, for a total transaction of C$6,121,298.40. Also, Director Naira Saeed sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.81, for a total transaction of C$174,857.67. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,525 shares of company stock worth $12,100,550. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$81.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

