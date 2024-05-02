Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Robert W. Baird

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

QSR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.39.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of QSR stock opened at $73.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.51. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $61.77 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, insider Jill Granat sold 80,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $6,121,298.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,299,835.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,338,820.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,535 shares in the company, valued at $16,055,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 80,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $6,121,298.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,299,835.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,200 shares of company stock worth $28,828,182 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 179,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,127,000 after purchasing an additional 59,627 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth $3,703,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 248,359.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 91,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after buying an additional 91,893 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,619,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,781,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $784,853,000 after acquiring an additional 203,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

