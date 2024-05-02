Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $73.21 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $61.77 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.79%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 14,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,110,726.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,112.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 36,371 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $2,773,652.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,975,349.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 14,565 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,110,726.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,863 shares in the company, valued at $4,260,112.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 380,200 shares of company stock worth $28,828,182 in the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QSR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.39.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

