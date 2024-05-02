Robert W. Baird Boosts LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Price Target to $66.00

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LIVN. Mizuho raised their price objective on LivaNova from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LIVN

LivaNova Stock Up 12.3 %

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $62.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.95. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $42.75 and a twelve month high of $63.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.69 and a beta of 0.92.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. LivaNova had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that LivaNova will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LivaNova

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,785,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,930,000 after purchasing an additional 395,940 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,612,000 after purchasing an additional 100,133 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,241,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,262,000 after purchasing an additional 74,067 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,229,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,605,000 after purchasing an additional 42,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 916,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,471,000 after purchasing an additional 449,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.