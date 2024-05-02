Robert W. Baird Cuts O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Price Target to $22.00

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 74.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group started coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.78.

OI stock opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.58. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $23.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 259.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 125,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 39,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

