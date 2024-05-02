Robert W. Baird Increases QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $200.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $164.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $183.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $177.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.69 and its 200 day moving average is $145.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total value of $1,373,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,747,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,260 shares of company stock worth $5,973,728 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Peoples Bank OH purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in QUALCOMM by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 35,423 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 11,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 45,570 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

