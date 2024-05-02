Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,145 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the third quarter valued at $201,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA EWC traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $37.24. 384,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,254,283. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.98. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $38.62.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

