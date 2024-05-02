Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 365.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 287.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $88.47. The stock had a trading volume of 11,966,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,158,242. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.57. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $106.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.3077 dividend. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

