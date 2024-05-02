Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,408 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 353.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,673,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,222 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 561,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,568,000 after purchasing an additional 44,282 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 370,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,230,000 after buying an additional 147,750 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 75.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 363,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,514,000 after buying an additional 156,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 306,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,705,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.89. 261,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,057,113. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $35.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.72.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.