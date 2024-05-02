Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $1.91 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 67.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,685 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,533,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,344,000 after purchasing an additional 143,800 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 54,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 15,920 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 246,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,224,000 after buying an additional 102,215 shares during the period. Frontier Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 76.4% during the third quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 15,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.61. The company had a trading volume of 321,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,017. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $58.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.97.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.