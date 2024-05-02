Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $2.17 Million Position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,014,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,373,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,504,000 after purchasing an additional 649,957 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,618,000. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 742,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,513,000 after purchasing an additional 79,121 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,919,000.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GCOR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.07. 10,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,903. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.69. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $42.45.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Goldman Sachs US Broad Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade taxable bond index which screens securities for fundamental criteria. GCOR was launched on Sep 8, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

