Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,071 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 12,511 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 14,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 20,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 15,449 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $38.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,981,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,646,053. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

