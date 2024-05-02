Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,181 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCIT traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.55. 1,489,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,981,875. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.49 and a 200 day moving average of $79.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2919 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.