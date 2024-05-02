Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,839,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.66. 213,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,133. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $49.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.20.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

