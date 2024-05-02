Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RBLX. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Roblox from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Roblox from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on Roblox from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Roblox from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.60.

Roblox Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE RBLX opened at $36.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64. Roblox has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.20.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 770.71% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $153,497.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,906,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 10,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $445,902.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,494,682.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $153,497.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 712,374 shares of company stock worth $29,639,338. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 171.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,086,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,457,000 after purchasing an additional 686,594 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Roblox by 202.5% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 195,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 130,818 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Roblox by 13.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,848 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 29.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,593,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,414,000 after acquiring an additional 10,025,779 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Roblox in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,415,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

