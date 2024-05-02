Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB)

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $98.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLB

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of DLB opened at $77.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.29. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $75.87 and a 1 year high of $91.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $315.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.98 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.21%. Analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP John D. Couling sold 33,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $2,711,983.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,769,420.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,918 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 58.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dolby Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.