Royal Bank of Canada Boosts TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$38.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on X. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TMX Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$39.13.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on X

TMX Group Stock Performance

TSE:X opened at C$35.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.64. The company has a market cap of C$9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$27.57 and a 52 week high of C$37.01.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.37. The business had revenue of C$301.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$300.05 million. TMX Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TMX Group will post 1.6194927 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMX Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

Insider Activity at TMX Group

In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total transaction of C$534,744.80. In related news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 95,750 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total transaction of C$3,234,636.08. Also, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total transaction of C$534,744.80. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

TMX Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.