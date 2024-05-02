Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Price Target to $51.00

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.25.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BN

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of BN opened at $40.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Brookfield has a twelve month low of $28.84 and a twelve month high of $43.17. The company has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.10 and a beta of 1.49.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 32,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 4.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Brookfield by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brookfield by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.