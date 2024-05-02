Royal Bank of Canada Raises AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target to $196.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $191.00 to $196.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AVB. Barclays raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $204.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $191.50 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $200.50.

AVB stock opened at $187.93 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $160.45 and a fifty-two week high of $198.65. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $712.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 34.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,985.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 43,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 118.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 318,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,618,000 after buying an additional 172,418 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 9.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth $240,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

