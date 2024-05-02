Royal Bank of Canada Raises HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $329.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $322.00 to $329.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered HCA Healthcare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $277.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $316.59.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE HCA opened at $309.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $81.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $335.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $323.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 20.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $110,757.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,452 shares in the company, valued at $789,470.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $203,450.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $110,757.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,452 shares in the company, valued at $789,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,421,814. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Mckinley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $3,048,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

