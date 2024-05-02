Royal Bank of Canada Trims O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Target Price to $21.00

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 61.41% from the company’s current price.

OI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.89.

O-I Glass stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.01. The stock had a trading volume of 819,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,612. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 259.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 125,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 39,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

