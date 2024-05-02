Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Friday, March 8th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of Rush Street Interactive stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,942,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,440. Rush Street Interactive has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $8.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -28.56 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.07.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $193.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.50 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.95%. As a group, analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Street Interactive

In other news, COO Mattias Stetz sold 5,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $30,556.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 606,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,120.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Mattias Stetz sold 5,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $30,556.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 606,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,120.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 23,737 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $145,033.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,062,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,604,911.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 331,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,498 in the last three months. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 13,627.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 665.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 19,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 24.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

