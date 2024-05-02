Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $9.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Rush Street Interactive traded as high as $8.38 and last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 1319071 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 101,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $691,227.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,154,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,608,310.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Mattias Stetz sold 5,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $30,556.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 606,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,120.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 101,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $691,227.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,154,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,608,310.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 331,552 shares of company stock worth $2,094,498. Corporate insiders own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSI. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,184,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,788,000 after acquiring an additional 828,984 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 4,395.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,888,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,353 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 32.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,836,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 451,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 10.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 538,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 49,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.56 and a beta of 1.67.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $193.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.50 million. Research analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

