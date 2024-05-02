Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.188 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th.

Ryerson has a dividend payout ratio of 22.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Ryerson Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:RYI traded down $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $24.09. The stock had a trading volume of 20,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,449. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average of $31.67. The stock has a market cap of $819.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.69. Ryerson has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $44.70.

Insider Activity

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 10.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS.

In other news, insider Alagu Sundarrajan sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $84,324.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,939.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

