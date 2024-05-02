Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.220-1.320 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion. Sanmina also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.22-1.32 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on SANM shares. Craig Hallum reissued a hold rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Tuesday. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SANM

Sanmina Stock Performance

Shares of SANM stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.32. 43,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.48. Sanmina has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $69.69.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Susan A. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $60,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,659.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina

(Get Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.