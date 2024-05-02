Savant Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 107,007 Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP)

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 107,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,000. Savant Capital LLC owned 1.62% of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Envision Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DEHP opened at $24.66 on Thursday. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $25.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.