Savant Capital LLC Buys 6,119 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,893 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 160.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 390 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth $37,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $90.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.25 and its 200-day moving average is $103.19. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $128.38.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. HSBC cut their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.26.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

