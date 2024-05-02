Savant Capital LLC Has $4.09 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,296 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 24,096 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.08.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS opened at $110.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.60 billion, a PE ratio of 68.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

