Savant Capital LLC Purchases 1,163 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.74.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $175.20 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.71. The company has a market capitalization of $159.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

