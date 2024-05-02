Savant Capital LLC Raises Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,067 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of FedEx by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,777 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.33.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,600.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773 over the last ninety days. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Stock Down 0.4 %

FDX stock opened at $260.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.76. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.80 and a fifty-two week high of $291.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.69 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

