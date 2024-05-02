Savant Capital LLC Reduces Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTB. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $230,999.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,811.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $226,387.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,662.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $230,999.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,811.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,119 shares of company stock worth $6,679,812. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTB opened at $146.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.47 and a 200 day moving average of $134.29. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $148.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.78.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.16%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTB. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.48.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

