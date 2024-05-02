Savant Capital LLC Sells 506 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.10.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $156.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $174.91.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

