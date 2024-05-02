Scotiabank Trims TFI International (TSE:TFII) Target Price to C$230.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Free Report) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$235.00 to C$230.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TFII. Desjardins decreased their price target on TFI International from C$216.00 to C$208.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$122.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$155.00 to C$173.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Cormark boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$180.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on TFI International from C$175.00 to C$172.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TFI International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$182.78.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at C$178.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$205.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$182.04. TFI International has a 12-month low of C$137.36 and a 12-month high of C$220.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.80.

In other TFI International news, insider TFI International Inc. purchased 66,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$191.48 per share, with a total value of C$12,809,348.94. In related news, Director Frank Paglia sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$196.85, for a total transaction of C$138,780.24. Also, insider TFI International Inc. acquired 66,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$191.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,809,348.94. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 69,290 shares of company stock valued at $13,228,693 and have sold 52,706 shares valued at $11,109,229. Insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

