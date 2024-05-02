Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Federal Signal in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Federal Signal’s current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s FY2024 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Federal Signal had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

Shares of FSS opened at $80.28 on Thursday. Federal Signal has a 1 year low of $50.71 and a 1 year high of $88.47. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.28 and a 200-day moving average of $75.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Signal

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 155.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.