Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Select Water Solutions, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Select Water Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran forecasts that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Select Water Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Select Water Solutions’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $366.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.29 million. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Select Water Solutions in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company.

Select Water Solutions Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of WTTR opened at $9.13 on Thursday. Select Water Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $9.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Select Water Solutions

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 3.1% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 7.3% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Select Water Solutions news, CFO Nick L. Swyka sold 9,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $77,026.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,797. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Select Water Solutions news, CFO Nick L. Swyka sold 9,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $77,026.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,797. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 6,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $55,229.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,936 shares in the company, valued at $825,049.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,511 shares of company stock valued at $398,053. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.92%.

About Select Water Solutions

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Further Reading

